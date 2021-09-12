Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $623,000 Stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,018 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 16,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $436,425.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,687. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of GLP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $679.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 0.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.97%.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

