Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.16. 348,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,977. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.24. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.