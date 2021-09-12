Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 2.0% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $9,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.60. 1,335,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,342. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

