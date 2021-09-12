Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Shares of FL traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,608,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,825. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

