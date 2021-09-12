Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 9.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,766 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,034,000 after buying an additional 861,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after buying an additional 731,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $100.68 and a one year high of $142.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.77.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

