Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 122.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,322 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,900,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,606,000 after buying an additional 98,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

