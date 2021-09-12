Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

