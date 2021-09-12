Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Invests $1.82 Million in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. CrowdStrike comprises 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,560 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $262.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.66 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Summit Insights upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

