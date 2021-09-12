Tiger King (TKING) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Tiger King has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Tiger King has a market cap of $6.15 million and $95,880.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00186286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,172.38 or 1.00172704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.58 or 0.07299575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.46 or 0.00931729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

About Tiger King

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,250,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

