Advisor OS LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $194.56 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $139.37 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.58.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

