Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,901 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 6.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $30,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,006,000 after purchasing an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

