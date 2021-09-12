Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.24). Quanterix posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $103,537.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,681. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,705,000 after buying an additional 1,282,684 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,690,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

