Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Declares $5.00 Annual Dividend

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 5.00 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Credicorp has raised its dividend payment by 2.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:BAP opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.54. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.90.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

