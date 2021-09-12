Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.27. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 165.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $91.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,780.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

