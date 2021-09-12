Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $31.53 Average PT from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.53.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. Gentex has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

