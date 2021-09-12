American Bank Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of AMBK opened at $15.50 on Friday. American Bank has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78.

Get American Bank alerts:

About American Bank

American Bank, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for American Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.