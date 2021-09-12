Old Republic International Co. Declares Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Old Republic International has raised its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

ORI opened at $24.90 on Friday. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Old Republic International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

