Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,217 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

