Atria Investments LLC Acquires 7,443 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 36,880 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 34.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 34.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,054,000 after buying an additional 671,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

NYSE:CVX opened at $96.07 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

