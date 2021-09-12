General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Increased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $49.49 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.