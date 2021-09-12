Valueworks LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Valueworks LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Invesco makes up approximately 3.0% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valueworks LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 1,846.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after buying an additional 3,955,317 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $47,263,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Invesco by 595.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,608,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after buying an additional 1,377,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco by 222.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after buying an additional 1,261,022 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

