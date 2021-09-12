State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,965 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $126,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $450.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.09 and a 200 day moving average of $393.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

