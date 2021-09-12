Ocean Protocol Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $475.35 million and $50.45 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded down 21% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

