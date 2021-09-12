Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $35.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after purchasing an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.