Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 10,126 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX opened at $154.94 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

