McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.32.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion and a PE ratio of -61.47. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.