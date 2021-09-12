Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $138,894,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cerner during the first quarter worth $112,876,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cerner by 140.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,792,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,877,000 after buying an additional 1,048,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 9.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,172,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,173,000 after buying an additional 914,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

CERN opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

