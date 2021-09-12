XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.42.

NYSE XPO opened at $84.15 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

