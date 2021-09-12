Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0731 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $14.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $15.23.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
