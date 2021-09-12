Invesco Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0524 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.05% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

