Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Announces Final Dividend of $0.14

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Steven Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Breville Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$32.26 ($23.04), for a total value of A$645,140.00 ($460,814.29).

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

