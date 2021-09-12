Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

NYSE VTA opened at $11.67 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Get Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.