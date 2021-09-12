Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 341 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,196,000 after buying an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 95,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 38,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $792,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

