Falcon Wealth Planning Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 3.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $132.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $137.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.