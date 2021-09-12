Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,302 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

