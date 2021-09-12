Harvey Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $376.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $382.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

