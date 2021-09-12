Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.95 or 0.00396925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006699 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

