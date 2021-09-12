Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $217.02 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.30 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

