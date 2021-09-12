Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 66,356 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Owens & Minor worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $35.48 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

In related news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 92,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $3,539,624.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $953,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

