Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 415 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $447.54 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

