Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $33.19 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00003497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $416.66 million and approximately $33.19 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00132843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00186286 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,172.38 or 1.00172704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.58 or 0.07299575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.46 or 0.00931729 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003011 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

