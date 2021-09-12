Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.89.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE IBP opened at $121.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,028 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,835. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

