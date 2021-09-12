Patron Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Patron coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patron has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $6,716.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00062575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00166284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044888 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

