Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPH opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

