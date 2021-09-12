Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.03.

Several research firms recently commented on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,352 shares of company stock worth $1,345,784. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

