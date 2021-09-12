Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 38.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,655,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,086 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $142,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.