Advisor OS LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 226,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,099,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $200.60 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $123.16 and a 1-year high of $213.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day moving average is $202.76.

