Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Altria Group has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Altria Group has a payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Altria Group to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.60 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

