Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,610 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

NTR stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 102.22%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

