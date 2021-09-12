Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 225 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 121.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $473.96 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

